26-03-2021R.L.

Snow could return to Mallorca in the middle of April, at least on the mountain peaks.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) today forecast that a new cold front will drag temperatures down this weekend.

The weather will be unstable over the weekend in Majorca with widespread showers on Saturday and Sunday accompanied by hail and storms.

In the Serra de Tramuntana the snow level will be around 1,000 metres.

According to the meteorologists, it usually snows in the Serra de Tramuntana in April once every two to three years.


The last April snowfall in the mountains was back in 2016.

