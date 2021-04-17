Germany has kept the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Valencia and Galicia off its list of high risk destinations, but has added Castilla La Mancha to the risk list, which also includes the Canary Islands, Extremadura and La Rioja, according to the Robert Koch Institute of virology.

Between January and February 20 this year the whole of Spain was considered a risk territory with high incidence of Covid-19, which required all travellers arriving in Germany to quarantine and submit a negative PCR test performed within the previous 48 hours.

Germany considers any country with a cumulative incidence rate of more than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days to be high risk.

Germany is Spain’s second largest market for tourists after the UK and the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Catalonia are the most popular destinations for German tourists.