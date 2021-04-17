The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 47 new positive cases, 41 fewer than on Friday. There were 2,625 tests (646 fewer than Friday) and the test rate is down to 1.79% from Friday's 2.69%. Forty-four of the cases are in Mallorca; the other three are in Ibiza.

No new deaths have been reported - there was one on Tuesday - and the total since the start of the pandemic remains 781. On hospital wards, the numbers of Covid patients have fallen by one in both Mallorca and Ibiza - to 25 and eleven respectively. The number of intensive care patients in Mallorca is down one to 15. There are no changes in Ibiza (five) or Minorca (one).

Four more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 22 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics has risen by 24 to 962. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 24 more people - a total of 778.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 62.81 to 62.99 in the Balearics and from 58.93 to 59.71 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 33.06 to 31.84 in the Balearics and down from 31.70 to 31.03 in Mallorca.