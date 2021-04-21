The good news is that bars and restaurants will be allowed to open their terraces for dinner but the bad news is that they can only do so on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. At the weekend they will have to close at 5p.m. and not re-open.

Under new rules which the Balearic government is expected to announce tomorrow, the curfew will be at 11p.m. rather than 10p.m. starting this Saturday. Starting from Monday bars and restaurants will be allowed to re-open in the evening from 8.30p.m. to 10.30p.m. But the government has decided to bar weekend late opening.

One restarant owner told the Bulletin; "most of our takings are at the weekend, so this new legislation is pointless..."