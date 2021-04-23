Covid test needed.

Covid test needed.

07-01-2021Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

One vaccination jab will be enough to send you on holiday to Mallorca this summer.

Coronavirus passports, which the European Union is officially calling “Digital Green Certificates,” will allow citizens of Europe to enter Spain without having to quarantine or take a coronavirus test.

The document will come in the form of a free QR code, will be available by the end of June, and will allow for “more people” to arrive in the country “in a safer manner.

With much of the British population now vaccinated it could mean that thousands of British tourists could be heading to our shores shortly.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

John Law / Hace about 2 hours

Let's hope not until we're all vaccinated here, otherwise big problems for us...

+-2-