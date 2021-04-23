One vaccination jab will be enough to send you on holiday to Mallorca this summer.

Coronavirus passports, which the European Union is officially calling “Digital Green Certificates,” will allow citizens of Europe to enter Spain without having to quarantine or take a coronavirus test.

The document will come in the form of a free QR code, will be available by the end of June, and will allow for “more people” to arrive in the country “in a safer manner.

With much of the British population now vaccinated it could mean that thousands of British tourists could be heading to our shores shortly.