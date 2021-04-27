In parliament on Tuesday, the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, defended the government's strategy so that the Balearics are included on the UK's green list of safe destinations and continue to be the preferred destination for German tourists.

The minister was responding to Marc Pérez-Ribas of Ciudadanos, who questioned whether the government has any strategy. He referred to the fact that the government was now looking for its "third director" of the Aetib tourism strategy agency and then asked Negueruela how he intends ensuring that the Balearics are on the UK's green list.

Negueruela said that the Balearic Islands are the only open destination in the Mediterranean and that he was working on positioning the islands as a destination for UK and German tourists at next month's Fitur (Madrid) travel and tourism fair. This will be "a great showcase".

Pérez-Ribas was critical of lack of strategy in terms of cruise, sports, cultural and gastronomy tourism.

Meanwhile, President Armengol stated that the current restrictive measures and slow de-escalation will allow an extension of the tourism season beyond autumn and up to Christmas. Like Negueruela, she defended government strategy - that of rigorous containment. "It is working." Once the entire vulnerable population is vaccinated in June, safe mobility will be reactivated.

Armengol was replying to Lina Pons of El Pi, who was of the view that the Balearics have the potential for longer tourism seasons but that diversification in this regard has not been achieved. The islands, she noted, cannot control the activity of tour operators, policy regarding flights or the weather.