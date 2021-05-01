The State of Alarm in Spain ends on May 9 but the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, is absolutely determined to maintain the powers delegated by the Central Government and she is preparing a decree to extend the curfew.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has made it abundantly clear to President Armengol thatthere is no way she will be allowed to extend measures, such as curfews, limiting social gatherings or perimeter closure after May 9.

But President Armengol is digging her heels in and has instructed a team of lawyers to study all the legal options in a bid to maintain any restrictions that she deems necessary.

By extending the curfew after May 9 through a decree, the Balearic Government could limit mobility, including the number of people who can attend social gatherings, private meetings, weddings and other events.

A decree would have to be validated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearics, or TSJIB because it involves a restriction of fundamental rights and it would have to be done before Friday, May 7 because the State of Alarm expires on Sunday, May 9.

The Government went to court to approve the perimeter closures in some neighbourhoods of Palma and the closure of businesses in Calle Jamón and Calle de la Cerveza, in Playa de Palma, and Calle Punta Ballena and 2 other streets in Magaluf.

The TSJIB approved those measures, but whether they’ll bow to President Armengol’s demands after the Central Government lifts the State of Alarm is debatable, because it raises legal issues about the restriction of fundamental rights.