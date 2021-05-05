On Tuesday, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, announced that tourist vouchers for residents will be one promotion in a package of measures for tourism reactivation.

The vouchers will be worth 100 euros per person and will be for hotels or registered holiday homes on islands other than the island of residence. For example, therefore, a resident of Mallorca could opt for Minorca, Ibiza or Formentera. Stays will be a minimum of two nights.

People applying for vouchers will need to register on the web page bonusturistic.illesbalears.travel. Bookings themselves will be through travel agencies or with holiday homes that are registered for the purpose of the voucher offer with the Aetib government tourism agency.

Various stipulations will apply, such as being of legal age, being registered in the Balearics and being up to date with tax and social security payments. Vouchers will be for June 15 to June 30 and from September 1 to November 15.