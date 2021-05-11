The DRV travel association in Germany has welcomed the Tuesday morning meeting in Berlin with President Armengol and tourism minister Iago Negueruela.

Following the meeting, Armengol said that the president of DRV, Norbert Fiebig, had stated that the association "places the Balearic Islands as the priority destination for German tourism this summer". "This is mainly because the epidemiological levels that we have make us a safe destination."

Fiebig told the president that the aim of German tour operators is to extend the season for as long as possible. In this regard, Armengol observed that "we are going to work together with tour operators to extend the season beyond September in order to guarantee work in the summer months".

The president later tweeted: "Health security is our brand and our guarantee. In Germany, the work in the islands against Covid is valued very positively. The Balearic Islands will continue to be a preferred destination. We are working with DRV to reactivate the sector, to extend the season and to attract quality tourism."