Guardia Civil in Mallorca

Covid tests had come from China.

15-05-2021Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency have seized 1,175 Covid tests from China at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.

The Risk Analysis Unit of the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance was carrying out a control of goods at the airport and seized the tests that were for addresses in Mallorca and Ibiza.

The tests were confiscated as they are products which must be imported through channels established by the health authorities. They cannot be used for self-diagnosis, only by health professionals. The Guardia Civil say that although there are companies that offer tests via the internet, they may not meet the requirements of current legislation.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.