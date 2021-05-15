The Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency have seized 1,175 Covid tests from China at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.

The Risk Analysis Unit of the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance was carrying out a control of goods at the airport and seized the tests that were for addresses in Mallorca and Ibiza.

The tests were confiscated as they are products which must be imported through channels established by the health authorities. They cannot be used for self-diagnosis, only by health professionals. The Guardia Civil say that although there are companies that offer tests via the internet, they may not meet the requirements of current legislation.