🐋 Whale in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca. https://t.co/KAoP8nBJOh

20-05-2021Twitter: @Epaglialonga

Scores of people were involved in a massive operation to try and persuade "Wally the Whale" to move out to sea after the 4 ton giant became disorientated off the coast of Santa Ponsa.

Una ballena gris enferma nada en la costa de Mallorca

Eyewitness said that it was still close to the coastline despite the best efforts of marine biologists and other experts. It could be a race against time because marine biologists fear for its welfare.

Una ballena gris enferma nada en la costa de Mallorca

"Wally the Whale" has been spotted in coastal waters off the coast of Barcelona in recent weeks.

Wally the whale swimming in Santa Ponsa who is unwell

"It is all rather sad. We are doing our best to try and get it out to sea but so far nothing," said one eyewitness.

Una ballena gris enferma nada en la costa de Mallorca

"It appears to move forward but then comes back again...."

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.