Bar interiors in Mallorca have been closed

Open as from Sunday.

20-05-2021Europa Press

From this Sunday, bar and restaurant interiors in Mallorca and the other islands will be allowed to open until 6pm.

The Balearic government's latest relaxation of measures comes with a proviso. Establishments without terraces can have 50% capacity indoors. For those establishments with terraces the capacity indoors will be 30%.

As for terraces, the closing time will be 11pm. The curfew will start at midnight.

The cabinet will formally approve these new measures on Friday. The measures cover the period May 23 to June 5.

