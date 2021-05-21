Puerto Soller, Mallorca

Soller has the highest percentage of open hotels.

21-05-2021A. Borrás

Latest figures from the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation show that 28% of hotels that are covered by the federation are currently open - 231 out of 831. These 231 establishments have 25% of beds.

The highest percentage of open hotels is in Soller (63%). Palma-Cala Major has 53% and Colonia Sant Jordi and Portals Nous both 49%.

The lowest percentages are Paguera (nine per cent), Alcudia and Santa Ponsa both with eight per cent, Portocolom three per cent and Calas de Mallorca zero.

