Figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE) for non-hotel tourist accommodation in April indicate that Mallorca had the most overnight stays in rural tourism accommodation - 28,233. The occupancy for the Balearics as a whole was 22.5% of available places, with Minorca having had the highest occupancy (23.6%).

The INE has not made a year-on-year comparison, as there was nothing to compare: all tourist establishments were closed in April last year.

Non-hotel accommodation covers the tourist apartments that are similar to hotels but have key rather than star ratings as well as hostels, campsites and rural tourism, which does include some rural hotels as well as agrotourism establishments.

For Spain as a whole, there were 2.7 million overnight stays. For the first four months of the year, there is a comparison, and these stays were down 46.7%. The figures show that almost 60% of establishments were open in April and that Spanish travellers accounted for 73% of the overnight stays. Foreign travellers, with 27%, made 743,100 overnight stays.

Rural tourism nationwide produced 329,563 stays, 86% of these by Spanish travellers. By region, Catalonia had the most - 46,648. Mallorca's leadership with 28,233 was for what is defined as tourist areas.

Tourist apartments accounted for around a million stays, 36% of which were foreign travellers. The Canary Islands were well ahead of all other regions with 341,962 stays. Campsites had more stays than the tourist apartments - almost 1.3 million. Half a million of these were in Catalonia.