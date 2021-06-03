Big blow for local tourist industry.

03-07-2019

The Balearics is not expected to be on the "Green List" for safe travel, sources locally said this morning and according to our sister newspaper Ultima Hora. The islands had been hoping that the British government would add the Balearics to the Green List when it makes the announcement later today.

But informed sources on the island said this morning that Spain and the Balearics would remain on the amber list which means that tourists will have to quarantine on their return.

The move will be a big blow to the local tourist industry.

More updates to follow

Arthur Robins / Hace about 4 hours

Hopefully the pessimistic report in this morning's paper is wrong and The Balearics will be added to the green zone today However this is only part of the story because so long as the current rules on mask wearing outdoors is in force don't expect UK tourist to rush to you Don't understand why Spain is so liberal with it's rules about not requiring either Covid test result or vaccine certificate to enter the country but still insist on the mask wearing rules when outdoors At least it proves that stupid politicians don't just live in the UK

+11-