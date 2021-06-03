President Armengol has reacted to the news that the Balearics will remain on the UK's amber list by saying that she respects the UK's government decision but that she is confident that the islands will be open to UK tourists "sooner rather than later".

Speaking at the Executive Forum España in Palma on Thursday, the president said that she could understand a decision taken on health grounds - the concerns regarding the increase in the number of cases in the UK linked to the Indian variant. Armengol stressed the diplomatic efforts which have been made by the Balearic government in seeking a change to the UK's green list. These have been with the British Embassy in Madrid and via the national ministry of foreign affairs. Great emphasis, she said, has been placed on the low incidence rates in the Balearics.

Acknowledging that the UK's decision was a setback, the president nevertheless predicted a season which will be "strong". There will be a "summer of recovery" for jobs. Over the coming weeks, the number of flights will be similar to summer 2019. The Balearics are, she noted, accounting for some 60% of German tourism.