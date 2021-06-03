The Balearic government has decided that, from Friday, up to ten people can sit at bar and restaurant tables on terraces. There will also be an increase to six per table inside bars and restaurants.

Although numbers at tables were not covered by the post-state of alarm approvals sought from the Balearic High Court, the government has decided to bring forward the changes in light of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that annuls - with immediate effect - the curfew and limits on social gatherings. The increased numbers at tables had been expected from Sunday.

Responding to the Supreme Court's ruling, spokesperson Iago Negueruela said on Thursday evening that the government respects the decision, "but we do not agree with it".

The Supreme Court's annulling of the curfew has limited impact because it was going to be lifted at the weekend anyway. The greater issue, where the government is concerned, relates to social gatherings. The intention had been to increase numbers but retain limits - ten indoors and fifteen outdoors. These will now be recommendations, the government appealing for responsibility in not exceeding these recommended limits.

Negueruela said: "We recommend that social groups are ones that were approved. We have consistently focused on caution and responsibility, which has allowed us to be the region with the second best health data."

With an easing of restrictions on nightlife in mind, the minister also announced that there are to be two test events on June 25. These will be at a Mallorca Live Festival concert in Magalluf and at the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza.