Face-to-face care points have been set up in the Balearic Islands so that people can pick up their Covid Digital Certificate, which will be valid for Europe-wide travel and inter-island trips.

Anyone who’s had at least one vaccine dose, has had Covid-19 in the last six months or who has had a negative diagnostic test result, a PCR test in the previous 72 hours or an antigen test in the previous 48 hours can apply for an EU Covid Digital Certificate. Just log on to www.ibsalut.es/certificatcoviddigitaleu.

The Health Service started issuing Covid Digital Certificates last Thursday through the Patient Portal via the Cl@ve system, a digital certificate or electronic ID, or by mail.

The Covid Digital Certificate can either be requested online and collected from one of the face-to-face points, or ordered in person at the face-to-face points.

There are three collection points in Mallorca, two in Minorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

In Mallorca, the collection points are: the Admissions lobby at Son Espases Hospital; the main lobby at Comarcal Hospital in Inca and the main lobby at Manacor Hospital.

In Minorca, the collection points are: the 1st floor in front of External Consultations at Canal Salat Health Centre and the main lobby at Mateu Orfila General Hospital.

In Ibiza, the collection point is the main lobby at Hospital Can Misses.

In Formentera, the collection point is the main lobby at Formentera Hospital.

If the Covid Digital Certificate is applied for via the website, the collection hours are 12:00-1400 and if requested in person they can be collected from 08:00-1800.

From next July, people in the Balearic Islands will be able to access the Covid Digital Certificate via a mobile App and download a QR code with all the relevant information.

