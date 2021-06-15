Holidays on hold.

13-06-2021Kai Försterling

Holidays abroad are unlikely to come back in large numbers until August after Prime Miinister Boris Johnson delayed the final phase of ending lockdown, experts have told the British media.

Johnson dashed the hopes of lockdown-weary Brits with a much-anticipated extension of England’s lockdown restrictions, for four weeks up to July 19.

PC Agency's Paul Charles told the Daily Mirror that the threat of the Delta variant was likely to halt more destinations being added to the green list of countries where travel doesn't require a quarantine.

Lisa / Hace about 2 hours

Actually the threat of the Delta variant is from the UK to the Balearics. The general coverage rather suggests that Boris’s Government is concerned about importing the variant - but it was his Government that failed to close the door on the variant from India for two long weeks.

Closing the stable after the horse has bolted does spring to mind. The Balearics isn’t the threat, it’s the UK that could spread this nasty variant across Europe.

The UK government does like to spin a story.

+1

john / Hace about 4 hours

It's looking more like 2022 will be a fresh start. Way too much uncertainty this year. Purpose of a holiday is to get away from normal life and routine and really relax and enjoy. It's becoming impossible to look forward to that.

+2

Stan / Hace about 4 hours

In view of the delays to Travel and Holidays. Could the Season be extended to Christmas and the New Year Celebrations?

+4