Holidays abroad are unlikely to come back in large numbers until August after Prime Miinister Boris Johnson delayed the final phase of ending lockdown, experts have told the British media.

Johnson dashed the hopes of lockdown-weary Brits with a much-anticipated extension of England’s lockdown restrictions, for four weeks up to July 19.

PC Agency's Paul Charles told the Daily Mirror that the threat of the Delta variant was likely to halt more destinations being added to the green list of countries where travel doesn't require a quarantine.