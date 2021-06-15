Bar terrace in Mallorca

Bar opening hours are getting back to normal.

The Balearic government, which has faced increasing pressure from the hospitality sector for a further easing of restrictions and is also concerned about "botellón" street drinking, has agreed to allowing bars and restaurants to remain open until 2am (subject to municipal regulations). There will be a maximum of six people per table indoors and twelve outdoors.

The cabinet will formally approve this on Friday and then publish the measure in the Official Bulletin. It will take effect at some point this weekend, government spokesperson Iago Negueruela saying that the 2am closing time will also apply "from Saturday" to cocktail bars and the so-called "cafe-concierto", for which the same table limits will apply. Dancing will not be allowed.

