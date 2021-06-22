Presentation of the You Deserve the Balearic Islands campaign

Presentation of the campaign in Palma on Tuesday.

22-06-2021Govern de les Illes Balears

The Balearic government and the national tourism agency Turespaña are to undertake a three-week campaign to promote the Balearics as a safe tourist destination.

The campaign has a budget of 300,000 euros, half of this coming from the government's Aetib tourism strategy agency and the other half from Turespaña. It will promote sun and beach tourism to families and couples from the main European markets - the UK, Germany, Scandinavia, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

It is within the framework of the 'You Deserve Spain' campaign that Turespaña launched in May and is therefore entitled 'You Deserve the Balearic Islands'. Ninety per cent of the campaign will be digital. Turespaña also plans insertions in UK and German papers. Videos and images on social media as well as print images will emphasise that people need to take a holiday in the Balearics after the harshness of the pandemic.

In presenting the campaign on Tuesday, tourism minister Iago Negueruela highlighted efforts that have made the Balearics "the safest destination in the Mediterranean" and the one that is recovering the most foreign tourists.

The director general of Turespaña, Miguel Sanz, said that tourism recovery in the Balearics means "recovery for Spain". He emphasised the need for regional governments to work with the Spanish government on intensifying this recovery and making it happen "as soon as possible".

Regarding the uncertainty surrounding the UK market, Sanz observed that the Balearics will have "a solid, stable and intense recovery with or without the United Kingdom". Given the epidemiological situation in the UK and a possible green-listing for Spain, Sanz added that the national ministry of health "will assess risks and make the appropriate decisions".

Negueruela said that the UK "knows fully well" what the situation is in the Balearics, as all the data are being provided. He preferred not to speculate about UK travel policy decisions, stressing that the government is continuing to work "in parallel" with other tourism markets. "The Balearics have done their work over recent months. We are open and we are the leading destination in the Mediterranean. It's up to individual countries to decide."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.