Palma's taxi service, which has been operating at 80% of shifts, is now at 100%; the increase is in anticipation of there being more people in the city.

The town hall's sustainable mobility department has authorised the increase, initially until July 15, there having been a previous increase on June 1 because of an increase in demand that followed the ending of the state of alarm.

The department has responded to requests made to the city's taxi coordination board. Work shifts will also increase - from 12.5 hours to a maximum of 16 - which will allow shifts to coincide for a few hours and ensure that there are more vehicles available.

There are 1,246 taxi licences in Palma.