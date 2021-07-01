Today's spike in Covid cases has set alarm bells ringing. 304 new cases in 24 hours and the highest spikes in Minorca and Mallorca since mid-February are causing serious concern, according to the health service.

106.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are well above the WHO and EU levels, and a leading expert in public health and preventative medicine, Joan Carles March, has warned that the islands are at medium risk but could move to high risk if case rates do not start easing over the coming days.

This is the last thing the Balearics need, having been put on the UK green watch list.

President Francina Armengol told national TV tonight that everybody is welcome in the Balearics providing they abide by the rules. If people intend to come and break the rules, they are not welcome because the people of the Balearics have suffered enough and have worked extremely hard so that everyone who visits the island can enjoy their holidays.