Over 100 flights are going to be arriving from the United Kingdom this weekend in Palma but it appears that despite all the warnings from the Majorcan Hoteliers Association, extra border control staff have not been deployed to handle the influx of British tourists.

This picture was sent to the Bulletin earlier this morning showing extremely long queues and the number of flights arriving is only going to increase over the coming hours and days.

So, sadly be prepared for a long wait on arrival.