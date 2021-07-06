Reservations were 51% below prepandemic levels in April

Reservations were 51% below prepandemic levels in April

01-07-2021DANIEL ESPINOSA

Spanish travel booking company eDreams Odigeo EDRE.MC said on Monday that reservations through its platforms in June surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as demand for leisure travel boomed amid looser travel restrictions and increased vaccination rates.

The number of bookings in June was 2% higher than in the same month in 2019 after a rapid acceleration over the past months, the company said in a statement. Reservations were 51% below prepandemic levels in April and 22% below in May, eDreams added.

"While the long term outlook for leisure travel is very strong, over the next few months there may still be volatility," the company said, citing the appearance of new coronavirus variants and shifting government travel restrictions.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.