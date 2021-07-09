The tourist industry has welcomed the UK's double jab decision, but it also means that Mallorca has compeition this summer.

The Balearics was the only Spanish destination on the green with the likes of Greece and the rest of the mainland on amber, however, it is now a free market and yesterday, while airlines reported a surge in sales of up to 400 percent., Greece was proving to be the most searched for destination.

In the hours following the announcement, easyJet said flight bookings to amber list countries were up 400% on last week and the airline had put on more than 145,000 extra seats.

Thomas Cook said searches for amber list holidays doubled in light of the announcement.

A spokesperson added: "Searches for Greece have tripled in volume and will be the biggest winner from families booking last-minute summer holidays.

"(Before Thursday) we have been selling very few holidays to amber countries and so with Greece, mainland Spain and Canaries all now available to people who've been double jabbed we'd expect a flood of bookings over the weekend."

Skyscanner said traffic had increased by 53% just half an hour after Mr Shapps's announcement - compared to the same time on Wednesday.