A few days ago, Viajes Finalia, the Catalonia tour agency which organises the Mallorca Island Festival student trips to Bellevue, issued a statement directed at parents reassuring them that there had been very low incidence of Covid among students.

This made clear, and quite rightly, that cases in Alcudia were totally separate to the huge outbreak in Arenal. There had been three positive cases. They were isolated and PCR tests on direct contacts had all been negative. The company outlined protocols adopted, e.g. the organisation of activities in bubble groups.

Which is all very well, but it doesn’t address the fundamental issue of why anyone could possibly have contemplated organising trips of this sort - wherever they have been located - in the first place. And it’s not as if the Bellevue trips do not impinge upon residents, as they most certainly do.

