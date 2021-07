The Ibanat agency and the Majorca Fire Brigade are tackling a forest fire on Coll de sa Gramola in Andratx.

The fire, classified as Level 0 just before 7pm, has been upgraded to Level 1 because of risk to a property. Five planes, three helicopters as well as some fifty firefighters and technicians on the ground have been involved.

The fire is in a steep area that was affected by the huge fire in July 2013.