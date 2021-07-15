The Balearic tourist industry was braced for a wave of holiday cancellations this morning after the islands were placed on Britain´s travel amber list which will mean that tourists who have not received both coronavirus jabs will have to quarantine on their return home.

The move, announced last night, comes just days after Germany warned their tourists not to go on holiday to Spain because of the rise of the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

It is still unclear how the holiday market will react to the news but the local tourist industry is braced for the worst.