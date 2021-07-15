Holidaymakers on the beach in Playa de Palma, Mallorca

Playa de Palma is a popular resort for Dutch holidaymakers.

15-07-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

TUI Nederland is cancelling holiday packages to the Balearics as from Friday (July 16), which is when the Dutch government will be issuing a new travel advice against travelling to the Balearics. The islands' status will be altered to orange, the second level on the Dutch system. The Balearics and the Canaries have been yellow, equivalent to the UK green. The new status will apply until at least August 2.

The Dutch government is specifying all the individual islands in the Balearics and the Canaries, leading a TUI spokesperson to say that the government and the rest of the authorities "unfortunately do not distinguish between islands".

From July 18, holidaymakers returning to the Netherlands from the Balearics and who have not been vaccinated will need to present a negative test.

Meanwhile, it is possible that the German government will on Friday formally recommend against travelling to the Balearics because of the rise in infections.

