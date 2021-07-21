Valldemossa´s hugely popular Beata parade and the wine harvest celebration in Binnisalem have both been cancelled for a second year because of fears over the spread of Covid.

The Beata parade usually takes place in Valldemossa later this month and attracts residents and tourists alike. Santa Catalina Thomàs (Valldemossa 1531-Palma 1574), popularly known as the “Beata” or “Beateta” was beatified in 1792 and it is celebrated in style in Valldemossa.

The wine harvest festival usually takes place in Binnisalem in September and it is also hugely popular.