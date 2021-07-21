Beata cancelled.

Beata cancelled.

21-07-2021

Valldemossa´s hugely popular Beata parade and the wine harvest celebration in Binnisalem have both been cancelled for a second year because of fears over the spread of Covid.

The Beata parade usually takes place in Valldemossa later this month and attracts residents and tourists alike. Santa Catalina Thomàs (Valldemossa 1531-Palma 1574), popularly known as the “Beata” or “Beateta” was beatified in 1792 and it is celebrated in style in Valldemossa.

The wine harvest festival usually takes place in Binnisalem in September and it is also hugely popular.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.