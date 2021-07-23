The Balearic Hospitality Sector is expecting to close July with a slump in activity due to the restrictions imposed as a result of rising Covid-19 infections.

According to the Spanish Federation of Distribution Companies to Hotels and Restaurants, or Fedishoreca, June was the best month in the sector in Spain since March 2020.

The Hospitality industry obtained 90% activity compared to June, 2019. Activity was down 40% in June 2020 and August was the best month of that year with a decrease of 15%.

11% of Spain's Hospitality Sector was still closed at the end of last month, which equates to around 35,000 establishments and up to 20% of hotels in the Balearic Islands and other foreign tourism areas were shut.

According to Fedishoreca's analysis, the situation varies between Autonomous Communities and provinces.

The Valencian Community, Andalusia and Murcia recovered the same level of activity in June 2021 as they had in 2019.

Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country fell by around 10%; the Balearic Islands lost 39%, and Navarra dropped 25%.

Nationwide, the accumulated figure for the year up until June dropped by 33%, compared to 2019; Madrid, Andalusia and Aragon lost around 25%; the Balearic Islands fell 56%, and the Valencian Community and Catalonia lost more than 35%.