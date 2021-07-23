Arriving tourists got an early taste of Mallorca in the summer today with the airport registering the maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Centigrade. Even higher temperatures are being forecast for tomorrow and Sunday.

The mini heatwave led to a surge in power demand this afternoon with householders and office workers turning to their air conditioning units to keep cool.

Top temperatures

Palma, airport........................... 38.2 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 38.0 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 37.8 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 36.6 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Cami.............. 36.4 degrees Centigrade