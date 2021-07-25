On Saturday, members of the Guardia Civil found the dead body of a man who went missing last Friday while hiking in the municipality of Escorca.

According to the Guardia Civil, the deceased hiker is a 52-year-old man who disappeared on Friday afternoon.

The body was located this Saturday by members of the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (Greim) and a Guardia Civil helicopter search and rescue team.

The first hypothesis is that the man died as a result of a fall. However, the exact reasons for the hiker's death are still unknown.