The Balearics will find out before Saturday whether they’re staying on the UK’s ‘Amber’ list.

At the moment, tourists who’ve had both vaccinations don’t need to quarantine when they get home.

But soaring Covid-19 infections in the Balearics has sparked fears that the Islands will move to the UK's ‘Amber Plus’ list and if that happens all British tourists will have to quarantine for 10 days when they get back to the UK.