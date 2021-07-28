A brand new health centre, or PAC is to be built on the site of the old Yanko Shoe Factory at 38 Carrer de Pere Antoni Mataró in Llucmajor.

The 1,968 square metres of land has been acquired by Llucmajor City Council through a public tender for 933,500 euros.

"With the purchase and subsequent transfer of this site for the construction of a new PAC from the City Council, we have fulfilled the commitment made at the beginning of the legislature to citizens and the health community," said Llucmajor Mayor, Éric Jareño. "After two years of hard work and repeated meetings with the Ministry of Health we have finally found a solution. Now it is the Government’s turn to fulfil its commitment and start building the PAC as soon as possible," added Mayor Jareño.

“This project was a priority for my area and for the entire Government team and the initiative has cost us a lot,” said Health Councillor, Gabriel Rojo and Urbanism Councillor, Guillem Roig.

Demolition

Demolition of the existing building and removal of the old corrugated iron factory roof is likely to be done by Llucmajor City Council.

The Llucmajor PAC will also used by residents of Algaida.