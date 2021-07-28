The Director of the German tour operator DER Touristik, Sven Schikarsky, said today that “right now there are more cancellations than new bookings” for travel to the Balearics after Germany classified the islands as a high-risk zone.

At a press conference after the meeting held with the President of the Government, Francina Armengol, and accompanied by the Director General of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, Schikarsky explained that only 1% of holidaymakers currently in the Balearics are opting “to return to Germany sooner”.

“There are customers who want to extend their holidays in the Balearics because they do not want to return to Germany and quarantine,” he explained, and then remarked that the cancellations of family holidays “is not because of fear” of the destination but because of the obligation to do quarantine on their return.

The Director of the German tour operator said that he was pleased with the results of the meeting with the president and was “happy” to visited the Balearic Islands because “we work very closely together”. “We work very well with the government as we have many clients,” he said.

As well as pointing out that the Balearic Islands are the “main destination” for the German tourist market, Schikarsky explained that the islands’ competitors, Turkey and Greece, are increasing their bookings. He also remarked that “right now” they are not selling on price, but “ security” with regard to the health situation.

On behalf of the government, the Director General of Tourism highlighted the measures being taken by the government to control the pandemic, and expressed her hope that the Balearic Islands would remain “a safe destination” for German visitors.