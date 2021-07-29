Young woman being vaccinated.

29-07-2021Ultima Hora

Anyone who's had the AstraZeneca vaccine and is due to have their second injection in August can have the jab this Saturday or Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Those aged 60-69 who’ve not had their second vaccination will receive a text telling them they can have their second dose at the same centre they went to before and no appointment is necessary.

The vaccinations are being brought forward because of the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Under 60s who are waiting for their second AstraZeneca vaccine can also have their jabs this weekend at any of the authorised centres that appear on the Health Service website: www.ibsalut.es/segona-dosi-astrazeneca.

The Ministry of Heath is appealing to those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible, especially young people.

