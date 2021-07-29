With the increasing flexibility of travel restrictions inside and outside Europe, passenger traffic is projected to soar from 47 million in June to 125 million in August at European airports and that means that demand for antigen tests and PCRs will also rise, according to the International Council of Airports of Europe, or ACI Europe.

Eurofins Megalab, is a leading company in the Spanish clinical analysis market and has carried out more than 200,000 Covid tests at Spanish airports.

To prepare for the huge influx of travellers in August the company has strengthened its national network of centres and expanded intake and processing space at Spanish airports, making it possible to carry out 15,000 tests a day.

Eurofins Megalab offers Covid-19 diagnostic tests at 12 Spanish Airports, including Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Bilbao, Palma, Ibiza, Minorca, Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, César Manrique-Lanzarote and La Palma Airport.

An agreement has also been signed with AENA to expand the assigned spaces at Tenerife North and Santiago de Compostela airports in order to double capacity and install laboratories.

The top three airports are Palma with 61,000 tests, Barcelona with 23,000 and Tenerife South with around 20,000 tests and 67% of clients want the antigen test.

Eurofins Megalab performs PCR, Quick Test PCR, Antigen detection, tapid test and detection of IgG and IgM antibodies at all 12 airports.

Most of the clients are German, followed by Spanish and French, but Brits will probably break into the top 3 now that the travel restrictions have been relaxed.

Appointments

Test appointments can be made via the TrustOne App, by phone at 900 100 880 or online at: https://bit.ly/2Psv8vu.