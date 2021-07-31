The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has demanded that Central Government sanction the Covid Certificate for use at a range of activities in Autonomous Communities

She tabled her demands at the XXIV Conference of Presidents of Autonomous Communities in Madrid and told delegates that making the certificate mandatory would help to persuade young people to get vaccinated and guarantee safety at social and economic activities.

Thousands of tourists come to the Balearic Islands on holiday every year and President Armengol insists that making the Covid passport necessary for entry to some places makes sense.

"Now is the time to take the step that other countries are taking and use this certificate to guarantee the safe and complete reactivation of all activities and promote vaccination, especially amongst younger people,” she said.

President Armengol pointed out that the Balearic Islands needs the Central Government to take three courses of action; invest in basic services such as water purification and access to public housing; guarantee resources to meet public services demands and commit to investing in diversification, through the European Next Generation and other funds.

President Armengol also outlined the population increase in the Balearic Islands in recent years.

“Since the beginning of the century, our population has grown by 39% on average, which is more than double the state average and has almost doubled in Formentera and Ibiza, she said.”