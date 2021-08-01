Soller police and the Guardia Civil have located the person responsible for vandalising murals on a wall in the Plaça Teixidores.

The graffiti was discovered on Friday morning. The murals were created in summer 2020 by the artist Natalie Spitale. Their intention was to spruce up the area and to send out a positive message to tourists. Previous graffiti on the same wall was erased, the town hall administration having described that as "tourismphobic".

The murals weren't the only target. Also affected by the graffiti vandalism were rubbish containers, a playground, a bus shelter and the offices of the municipal water company. The town hall has strongly condemned the vandalism.