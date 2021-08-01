Murals in Soller Mallorca destroyed by graffiti

The murals were not the only target.

30-07-2021Lluc Garcia

Soller police and the Guardia Civil have located the person responsible for vandalising murals on a wall in the Plaça Teixidores.

The graffiti was discovered on Friday morning. The murals were created in summer 2020 by the artist Natalie Spitale. Their intention was to spruce up the area and to send out a positive message to tourists. Previous graffiti on the same wall was erased, the town hall administration having described that as "tourismphobic".

The murals weren't the only target. Also affected by the graffiti vandalism were rubbish containers, a playground, a bus shelter and the offices of the municipal water company. The town hall has strongly condemned the vandalism.

David Robinson / Hace about 3 hours

If the mayors set up cameras these acts of vandalism would decrease radically.

