Local and National Police, Government representatives and the Port Authority launched a joint operation against illegal drinking parties last weekend, which resulted in 50 sanctions being issued for non-compliance with the Covid regulations.

Palma City Council says the operation was similar to recent weekends, with alcohol controls and street closures to prevent crowding.

Action was also taken to prevent drinking parties in industrial estates in Palma and Playa de Palma and to disperse crowds in Santa Catalina and the Paseo Marítimo.

This weekend, 117 vehicles were stopped, 6 breathalysers were carried out and 11 traffic complaints were filed, including 5 for expired ITVs and 2 for expired licenses. Two Bicipalma bikes were also recovered.

At the weekend, Local Police Officers also broke up numerous fights, shut down private parties, dealt with traffic accidents and many other issues.