Mallorca was the most booked destination in the UK last month, new data show according to the latest activity report by price comparison site Icelolly.com.

Despite all the worries about the island's standing on the travel traffic light it appears that thousands of Britons have decided to travel and enjoy some sunshine on their favourite island.

Over 200,000 British holiday makers are reported to be in the Balearics at the moment and with reports that the islands will not be going on to an amber watch list, a surge in lkast minute bookings is expected with time running out before families have to start thinking about their children going back to school.

If all goes to plan, the British could save the summer in the Balearics.