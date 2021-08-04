If all goes to plan, the British could save the summer in the Balearics.

If all goes to plan, the British could save the summer in the Balearics.

27-07-2021TERESA AYUGA¶

Mallorca was the most booked destination in the UK last month, new data show according to the latest activity report by price comparison site Icelolly.com.

Despite all the worries about the island's standing on the travel traffic light it appears that thousands of Britons have decided to travel and enjoy some sunshine on their favourite island.

Over 200,000 British holiday makers are reported to be in the Balearics at the moment and with reports that the islands will not be going on to an amber watch list, a surge in lkast minute bookings is expected with time running out before families have to start thinking about their children going back to school.

If all goes to plan, the British could save the summer in the Balearics.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.