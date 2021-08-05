The British Government has announced that Spain will stay on the ‘Amber’ list for at least the next three weeks, which is a huge relief for all the Brits already on holiday in Mallorca and other holiday hotspots.

“People will be able to go on holiday without looking over their shoulders the whole time", said Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps who promised there will be no changes to existing travel restrictions for another three weeks.

He also announced that France, India and the UAE are moving back to ‘Amber’ and said tourists returning to England from France won’t need to quarantine if they've had both jabs.

Germany, Austria and Slovenia have been moved to the UK's ‘Green’ list.