In Magalluf and Palmanova and in other resorts in Calvia, there is uncertainty as to tourism for the rest of the month. Hoteliers in the Palmanova-Magalluf association can't predict what occupancy might be in a week's time, let alone in September and October. Announcements by the UK and German governments in recent days may have been welcomed by the tourism industry and may also have offered some certainty, but constant speculation about possible new restrictions appears to only be discouraging the holiday market.

At a Friday meeting of the hoteliers association, there was general agreement that reaching the end of August with an average occupancy of 65% will be "a success". There are price reductions, but hoteliers at the same time don't wish to "devalue" their product. At some hotels there are offers for island residents, something previously unheard of. The response has been "very good" but is nothing like enough to cover the missing foreign tourists.

Occupancy levels are said to range from just 50% to almost 100% in one instance (albeit this takes some believing), but some 30% of hotel places have not been made available. The association says that rather than opening more establishments, hoteliers are considering closing them.