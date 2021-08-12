Teatre Principal in Palma has been sanctioned for failing to comply with the Covid restrictions.

During the Quique González & Toni Brunet concert on Friday, July 30, Palma Local Police noticed that the theatre was exceeding the maximum capacity allowed in the auditorium.

The current regulations state that the authorised capacity is 70 percent, but Police say capacity at the theatre exceeded 75 percent. A sanction was issued, despite protests from theatre officials who claimed that they met 75 percent of the overall capacity and that the sum of the seats and stage together did not breach the maximum set by current regulations.

Several photographs of the audience at the concert were posted on social media networks.

In the next few days, the sanctioning file will be processed and the amount of the fine will be set.

The Balearic Government has imposed numerous sanctions on companies and individuals in recent months including the organisers of an RFB Music Erasmus concert at Plaza de Toros in Palma on June 15, which resulted in a fine of 200.00 euros. Non-compliance with the Covid regulations at the event led to thousands of students being infected.