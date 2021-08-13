Cala Major, Palma.

Cala Major, Palma. archive photo.

13-08-2021P.F.

Five beaches in the Balearic capital have been awarded 'Safe Tourism' Certification for compliance with measures to protect against Covid-19.

Cala Major, Ciutat Jardí, Can Pere Antoni, Cala Estància and Playa de Palma have all been commended by the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality and the 'Safe Tourism' flags have already been raised on all five beaches, which passed the audit in June.

The accreditation certifies that: cleaning and disinfection, capacity controls and auxiliary services such as public toilets are all up to scratch.

The protocol for controlling capacity and providing information has been one of the most valued aspects on the beaches in Palma, especially in Cala Major.

