The cruise ship Costa Smeralda visits Palma with over 6,000 passengers

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda visits Palma with over 6,000 passengers.

17-08-2021R.L.

One of the world´s biggest cruise ships docked in Palma this morning just 24 hours after a visit by Harmony of the Seas which is also in the record books thanks to its size.

Costa Smeralda weighs in at 180,000 tons (three times the size of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth) and is the fifth biggest in the world. She os operated by Costa Cruises which itself is owned by the Anglo/American giant Carnival cruises.

The Costa Smeralda can accomodate 6,000 passengers and has a crew of 1,700.

The giant cruise ship Harmony of the Seas during a visit in Palma

Vessels of this size caused some controversty before the pandemic and there were moves to curb their visits to Palma.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.