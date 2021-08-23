Police at the scene of an illegal party in Mallorca

Police at the scene of the illegal party in Son Vida.

23-08-2021MDB

On Friday night, Palma police intervened and put a stop to a party with 111 people at a villa in Son Vida. As with some other cases of illegal parties, this one was in rented property - a holiday rental in fact.

Residents contacted the police, and officers from the Green Patrol went to the scene. An inspector from the tourism ministry also turned up.

All of those attending face fines, while the ministry will be considering the property's holiday rental registration and licence.

In terms of Covid restrictions, the party was, for instance, in breach of the ban on social gatherings between 1am and 6am.

