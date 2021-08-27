Mallorca hotels are planning to stay open longer as holiday bookings to the island climb. The move has been helped by Germany easing travel restrictions to Spain and Britain keeping Spain on "amber."
The local authorities want the holiday season to last as long as possible and efforts are being made to persuade hotels to remain open until October and even November.
The tourist industry is upbeat forecasting a good end to the summer season.
George / Hace about 1 hour
James W I’m the biggest left wing person you will meet and I can assure you the MDB is right wing. It’s a bunch of bitter old expats who can’t let go of their love of the U.K.
James w / Hace about 2 hours
I agree with All. MDB don't believe in free speech and clearly have a narrative. That's the biggest problem with society at the moment people are shutdown if it doesn't follow the narrative. It's a Far left socialist paper.
Peter P / Hace about 2 hours
I have noticed that being published depends on who wrote the article in question and what you have to say about it and that certain reporters don't like criticism.
John Little / Hace about 3 hours
I agree with Stan, getting a comment posted on MDB has recently been as difficult as getting out of Kabul
Stan.. / Hace about 3 hours
Well I am very surprised. I have made several comments. These are being posted immediatley. !!!
Stan.. / Hace about 4 hours
I will repeat my comment made earlier. It would be excellent if the Season could continue to Christmas,The New Year and The Three Kings. Thereby completing a 6 Month Season. With Hotels , businesses and workers being able to keep working and earning. NO COMMENTS ARE BEING POSTED BY THE MDB.