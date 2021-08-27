A good end to the season.

A good end to the season.

27-08-2021Javier Etxezarreta

Mallorca hotels are planning to stay open longer as holiday bookings to the island climb. The move has been helped by Germany easing travel restrictions to Spain and Britain keeping Spain on "amber."

The local authorities want the holiday season to last as long as possible and efforts are being made to persuade hotels to remain open until October and even November.

The tourist industry is upbeat forecasting a good end to the summer season.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

George / Hace about 1 hour

James W I’m the biggest left wing person you will meet and I can assure you the MDB is right wing. It’s a bunch of bitter old expats who can’t let go of their love of the U.K.

+1-

James w / Hace about 2 hours

I agree with All. MDB don't believe in free speech and clearly have a narrative. That's the biggest problem with society at the moment people are shutdown if it doesn't follow the narrative. It's a Far left socialist paper.

+0-

Peter P / Hace about 2 hours

I have noticed that being published depends on who wrote the article in question and what you have to say about it and that certain reporters don't like criticism.

+0-

John Little / Hace about 3 hours

I agree with Stan, getting a comment posted on MDB has recently been as difficult as getting out of Kabul

+0-

Stan.. / Hace about 3 hours

Well I am very surprised. I have made several comments. These are being posted immediatley. !!!

+-

Stan.. / Hace about 4 hours

I will repeat my comment made earlier. It would be excellent if the Season could continue to Christmas,The New Year and The Three Kings. Thereby completing a 6 Month Season. With Hotels , businesses and workers being able to keep working and earning. NO COMMENTS ARE BEING POSTED BY THE MDB.

+1-